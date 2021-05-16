goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$167.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EHMEF. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.80.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. goeasy has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $126.64.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

