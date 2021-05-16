GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Truist

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by Truist from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOCO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.82.

GOCO opened at $11.44 on Thursday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $6,830,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

