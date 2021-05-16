Golden Goose Trading Down 9.5% This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $347,220.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00090247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.64 or 0.00508392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00231820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004878 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.73 or 0.01163185 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

