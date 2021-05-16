GoldFund (GFUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,509.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 100.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $912,815.57 and approximately $5,509.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008227 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.