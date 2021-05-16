Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 215 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average of $259.99. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $177.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.