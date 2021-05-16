Goodwin Investment Advisory Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $963,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.