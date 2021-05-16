Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,298,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,375,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.70. The company has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

