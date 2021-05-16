Graviocoin Trading 35.2% Lower This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $586.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.00643223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

