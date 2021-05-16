Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 169,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.