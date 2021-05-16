Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

NYSE FDS opened at $330.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.77 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

