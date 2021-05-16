Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.84. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.