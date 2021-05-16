Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

PK stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

