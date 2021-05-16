Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $6,258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,256,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 727,430 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in News by 2.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. News Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

