Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.