Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,943. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 35,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

