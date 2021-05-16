Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $353,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

GM opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

