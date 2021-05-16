Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,029 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.