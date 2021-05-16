Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $315.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.85 and a 200 day moving average of $345.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

