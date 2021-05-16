Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $2.45 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

