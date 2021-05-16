Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Invests $577,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in TC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in TC Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.