Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases Shares of 7,443 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,443 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,893,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

