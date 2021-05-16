Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

