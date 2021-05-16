Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

