Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after purchasing an additional 666,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

