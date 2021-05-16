Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

