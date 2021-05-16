Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $384.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

