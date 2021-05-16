Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

