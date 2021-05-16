Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36,467.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 939.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.