Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. The E.W. Scripps comprises approximately 1.3% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,488. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

