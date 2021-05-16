Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. 2,091,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

