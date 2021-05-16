Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

