Hamel Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

