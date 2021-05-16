Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.81

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.81 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 36.10 ($0.47). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 35.95 ($0.47), with a volume of 8,611,102 shares.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.00%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

