HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $1.31

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $83.32 million and $24.29 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00089967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00509160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00231322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.27 or 0.01155714 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

