Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 1,550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,711 ($22.35).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,732 ($22.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,653.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,611.93. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 16.59 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

In related news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

