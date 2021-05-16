Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $860.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $62.85 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

