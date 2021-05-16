HashBX Trading 5% Lower This Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $19.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00089206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.04 or 0.01116358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00065030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00114120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00064264 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

