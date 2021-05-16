Hatton Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,317 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

