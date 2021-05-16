Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INH has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of ETR:INH opened at €34.65 ($40.76) on Thursday. INDUS has a one year low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a one year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.21 and a 200-day moving average of €33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $931.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

