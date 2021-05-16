HC Wainwright Cuts Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $2.80

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.90 to $2.80 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.37.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

