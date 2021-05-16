HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

EMAN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. eMagin has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $74,631.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,590.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,634,609 shares of company stock worth $6,522,140 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 118,746 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 212.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

