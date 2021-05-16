Head to Head Contrast: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) vs. First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 27.32% 8.68% 1.29% First Western Financial 20.79% 16.81% 1.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Group and First Western Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 4.46 $192.74 million $5.08 14.86 First Western Financial $77.63 million 2.77 $8.01 million $1.16 23.19

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Independent Bank Group and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 First Western Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 24.80%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.65%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats First Western Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 15 profit centers, including 11 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 8 locations in Colorado, and 1 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

