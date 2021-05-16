Head-To-Head Survey: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34% Innovative Industrial Properties 55.71% 6.05% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $70.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $192.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.24 $3.67 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 93.95 $23.48 million $3.27 53.64

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats INDUS Realty Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

