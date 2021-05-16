Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.93. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $520.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

