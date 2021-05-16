Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,245 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.19% of Henry Schein worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,675,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 698,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

