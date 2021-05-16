Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Insurance in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.