Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. 549,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

