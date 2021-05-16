Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.542-0.602 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.35 million-$370.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HIMX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,572. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

