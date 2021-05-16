Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HSTO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Get Histogen alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.