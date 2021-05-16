Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of HEP stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.